LETHBRIDGE, AB – A potentially dangerous situation ending safely Thursday (Jan. 7) thanks to the actions of Lethbridge Police.

Officers responded to reports around 9:30 pm that a man had smashed a window of a business along the 500 block of 7th Street South and had also threatened a driver with a knife.

The highly-agitated man was found standing on the centre median of 6 Ave S at 6 St S holding a knife in each hand.

Just a few minutes after arriving police convinced him to drop the knives and he was arrested without further incident.

32 year old Brad Badura, of no fixed address is facing a number of charges including possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and assault with a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and failing to comply with release conditions.

He’s currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.