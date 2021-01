A Wind WARNING now covers all of southern Alberta with extreme gusts possible.

Strong winds that may cause damage have developed Tuesday afternoon and will taper off by Wednesday night.

Wind gusts up to 100 km/h are expected with localized gusts up to 120 km/h along the Foothills.

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.