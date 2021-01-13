Photo courtesy of the M.D. of Willow Creek Facebook page.

M.D. OF WILLOW CREEK, AB – A significant loss of property Tuesday night as a fire broke out at a feedlot near Fort Macleod.

The emergency call came in around 4pm, with dozens of firefighters from five different stations responding in total.

According to the Municipal District of Willow Creek, a line of water trucks dozens deep, from neighbouring properties, also showed up to help with the fire response.

By late Tuesday night the fire was being held.

Buildings and animal feed were lost in the flames and damage is said to be extensive.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.