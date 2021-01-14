2021 STARS Lottery show home in Lethbridge located at 1055 Caledonia Place W. Photo courtesy to STARS Lottery.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – There will be no public tours of the STARS Lottery show home in Lethbridge this year.

The air ambulance always launches the lottery campaign simultaneously from its grand prize show homes but that tradition had to be cancelled due to current COVID-19 health restrictions.

You can however, tour the $907,000 home at 1055 Caledonia Place West virtually at www.starslottery.ca

STARS says the annual fundraiser remains as critical as ever as it’s seeing a surge of COVID-related cases needing urgent critical care and transport.

In fact, slightly more than 18 percent of all STARS missions across the prairies this past November were related to patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

STARS also responded to the tragic tour bus crash at the Columbia Icefield last year.

Crews also responded to 54 calls in Lethbridge alone during 2019-2020.

Each year in Alberta, STARS raises 80 percent of the funding necessary to operate its three bases (in Calgary, Edmonton and Grande Prairie) from the private sector.

That fundraising equates to $24 million, of which the annual lottery is key component.

This year’s early bird prize is a dream home away from home – a townhouse in Kelowna, BC valued at over $1 million, while the popular LUCKY STARS 50/50 also returns. Last year’s payout was $2.8 million and this year’s it could be upwards of $3.25 million.