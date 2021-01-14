LETHBRIDGE, AB – A Coaldale man has been designated as a dangerous offender.

36 year old Trevor Pritchard has been convicted five times of sexual assault against minors dating back to 2004.

He’s currently in custody at the Bowden Institution.

Twenty witnesses and experts testified during Pritchard’s dangerous offender hearing over the last year.

Their evidence proved to a Lethbridge judge beyond a reasonable doubt that his behaviour is repetitive, persistent and aggressive, he has no control over his sexual impulses, and remains a high risk to re-offend despite intensive treatment.

The judge also agreed Thursday (Jan. 14) with a Crown recommendation that Pritchard should be subject to an indeterminate jail term.

Pritchard’s time behind bars will have no certain end date. His sentence will be reviewed by the Parole Board of Canada after seven years and every two years after that.