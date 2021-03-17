Denise Johnson won $250,000 on her Crossword lotto ticket. Photo courtesy of the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A Lethbridge woman says she scanned her winning lotto ticket at two different stores because she couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

Denise Johnson at first thought she’d won $10,000 on her CROSSWORD Supreme Zing ticket when in actuality, it was 25-times that for a $250,000 windfall.

She says she really thought the machines must be broken and was shocked to see she’d won that much money.

Johnson says she’s going to share her winnings with her kids and help them pay some bills.

She bought her winning $10 ticket at the Southview Gas King here in Lethbridge.