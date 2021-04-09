LETHBRIDGE, AB – Some good news finally on the local jobs scene, according to new data released Friday by Stats Canada.

In March, the jobless rate for the Lethbridge-Medicine Hat region fell to 9.5%, the first time it’s been below 10% since last November.

It’s also a nearly 2% drop from February.

Alberta’s overall jobs picture improved as well last month, with the provincial unemployment rate falling slightly to 9.1%. That was largely due to the easing of pandemic health restrictions prior to this week’s announcement by the government.

From a national perspective, Canada’s jobless rate in March dropped to 7.5% That’s the lowest since February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold across the country.

The were gains in both full-time and part-time work in March from coast-to-coast.

Alberta Jobless Rate by Region March 2021

Lethbridge-Medicine Hat: 9.5%

Camrose-Drumheller: 9.1%

Calgary: 10.4%

Banff-Jasper-Rocky Mountain House: 10.0%

Athabasca-Grande Prairie-Peace River: 10.0%

Red Deer: 10.2%

Edmonton: 11.3%

Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake: 9.1%