Gas at the Petro-Can along 28th Street North in Lethbridge. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A little sticker shock at gas pumps these days.

The price for regular unleaded at many stations in Lethbridge has jumped by about 7 cents this week now sitting at around $127.9.

In all, gas prices here have gone up steadily, nearly 27 cents over the past couple of months.

There’s a range in pump prices around the city right now, so you’ll have to shop around if you need to fill up anywhere from a dollar $114.9 to $127.9

According to GasBuddy.com the average price for gas in Alberta at the moment is $122.9 a litre.