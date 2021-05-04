LETHBRIDGE, AB – Area high school students can get a head-start on post-secondary studies by enrolling in a new dual credit course at Lethbridge College.

Starting this fall, students from seven southern Alberta school divisions can take one of six college-level classes and earn high school and college credit at the same time.

“I think the value of dual credit is that it allows high school students an opportunity to try something that they can’t do at their school, and build some experience at the post-secondary level that would allow them to continue in the future. It creates possibilities for students.” – Dr. Terry Kowalchuk, Dean of the Centre for Technology, Environment and Design

Lethbridge College’s Fall 2021 dual credit course include:

DESIGN FUNDAMENTALS: Students will learn the basic elements and principles of design and explore the human-built environment using two- and three-dimensional problem-solving techniques.

INTRODUCTION TO DESIGN SOFTWARE AND PHOTOGRAPHY: Students will get hands-on experience using the latest design software and DSLR camera functions, developing skills needed to create the still visuals used in media.

MARKETING FUNDAMENTALS FOR MEDIA: Students will learn to identify communication opportunities, choose target audiences, and use social media, news media and advertising platforms to implement campaigns.

ANIMAL SCIENCE: Students will get a wider perspective on the animals under production in southern Alberta, focusing on physiology, nutrition, reproduction, current environmental and welfare issues and more.

COMMODITY MARKETING: Students will discover the ins and outs of marketing agricultural commodities, including the role of futures markets, the mechanics of futures trading, the use of futures market to hedge, and more.

GRAPHIC COMMUNICATIONS: Students will learn the tools and techniques needed using AutoCAD to create industry-ready engineering drawings, including 3D modelling and advanced applications and customization techniques.

The Holy Spirit Catholic School Division in Lethbridge is one of the school districts taking part.

Others include Palliser School Division; Prairie Rose School Division; Westwind School Division; Medicine Hat Public School Division; Livingstone Range School Division; and Horizon School Division.