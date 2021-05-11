Playing disc golf at Nicholas Sheran Park. Photo credit to City of Lethbridge on Youtube.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – If you like to play disc golf, you’ll love this.

Peenaquim Park will be the home of a brand new disc golf course by the end of the summer.

Construction is set to begin the first week of June on the 18 basket course, which will utilize the land between the off-leash dog area and Softball Valley that’s been vacant for the last 50 years.

The Lethbridge Disc Golf Club, which is funding most of this project, designed the layout to have minimal impact on the river valley ecosystem and low maintenance requirements.

This new addition to Lethbridge’s north side should be open for play sometime later this summer.