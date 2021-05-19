LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge’s airport is getting a $7.3 million dollar funding boost from the federal government.

The money is earmarked for safety improvements and will be used to replace airfield pavement.

Funds are going to five Alberta airports, as announced Wednesday by Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, Jim Carr.

He says “we know how vital airports are to urban centres and remote communities. The investment … will help ensure continued safe and reliable airport operations for residents … but also for community resupply of essential goods and access to routine and emergency medical care in larger centres.”

The Medicine Hat airport will get just over $950,000 for rehabilitation of its airfield electrical system.