LETHBRIDGE, AB – A newly approved plan will help address the challenges facing Lethbridge’s urban forest.

City Council unanimously approved the 2021-2041 Urban Forest Management Plan this week. It will address current and future issues with growing conditions, tree protection. limited community engagement and climate change.

The City says specific priorities will start to be implemented right away to meet the needs of Lethbridge’s more than 47,000 trees.

Due to environmental conditions in this region, no native trees can be supported within Lethbridge so all the planted trees here wouldn’t survive without proper management.