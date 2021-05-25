FORT MACLEOD, AB – People living around 1st Avenue in Fort Macleod are being asked to check their security cameras.

RCMP were called to a home in that southern Alberta town early Monday morning (May 24) and found one person with injuries.

Officers tried to save his life, however the man died on scene.

Mounties are now looking for possible security camera video or dash cam footage of any activity on 1st Avenue in Fort Macleod around 2:00 am Monday morning.

RCMP Major Crimes is now handling the investigation and an autopsy is scheduled to take place in week in Calgary.

The man’s name has not been released.