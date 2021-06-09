LETHBRIDGE, AB – If you’re still in the market for a first-dose of COVID-19 vaccine, walk-in clinics are opening up here in southern Alberta this week.

A walk-in clinic at Lethbridge Exhibition Park will run 8:30am to 3pm on Saturday.

It’ll be a Pfizer vaccine.

Alberta Health Services says no appointments are necessary just bring your Alberta Health Care Card, if you have one, as well as photo ID.

• Magrath Community Health Centre, 9am– 3pm, on Thursday.

• Brooks at Kinsmen Hall, 9am – 3pm, ongoing starting Thursday.

• Raymond Health Centre, 9am– 3pm, on Thursday.

• Taber Health Centre, 9am – 3pm, on Friday & Saturday.

• Lethbridge at Exhibition Park, 8:30am– 3pm on Saturday.

• Medicine Hat at Higdon Hall, 8:30am– 3pm on Saturday.

• Fort Macleod Health Centre, 9am – 3pm, on Saturday.

You will be required to wear a face mask and use hand sanitizer when attending the site for your immunization.

For a full list of walk-in clinics across Alberta visit the Alberta Health Services website.