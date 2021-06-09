First dose Pfizer vaccines available in walk-in clinics across southern Alberta this week
Photo credit to Alberta Health Services
LETHBRIDGE, AB – If you’re still in the market for a first-dose of COVID-19 vaccine, walk-in clinics are opening up here in southern Alberta this week.
A walk-in clinic at Lethbridge Exhibition Park will run 8:30am to 3pm on Saturday.
It’ll be a Pfizer vaccine.
Alberta Health Services says no appointments are necessary just bring your Alberta Health Care Card, if you have one, as well as photo ID.
• Magrath Community Health Centre, 9am– 3pm, on Thursday.
• Brooks at Kinsmen Hall, 9am – 3pm, ongoing starting Thursday.
• Raymond Health Centre, 9am– 3pm, on Thursday.
• Taber Health Centre, 9am – 3pm, on Friday & Saturday.
• Lethbridge at Exhibition Park, 8:30am– 3pm on Saturday.
• Medicine Hat at Higdon Hall, 8:30am– 3pm on Saturday.
• Fort Macleod Health Centre, 9am – 3pm, on Saturday.
You will be required to wear a face mask and use hand sanitizer when attending the site for your immunization.
For a full list of walk-in clinics across Alberta visit the Alberta Health Services website.