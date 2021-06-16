File Photo. Oki project in front of City Hall for Reconciliation Week 2019. The traditional Blackfoot greeting was adopted as the official greeting of the City of Lethbridge. Photo credit MyLethbridgeNow.com (Tina Karst)

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The timeline for Lethbridge’s Indigenous Place-making Strategy has been bumped up by a year.

Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, June 15 to start work here in 2021.

Originally, the review and audit of public spaces, markers, and languages used by the City was approved as part of the 2022 to 2031 Capital Improvement Program.

The recent discovery of a mass unmarked grave in B.C., containing the bodies of 215 Indigenous children, has renewed calls for government at all levels to take action.

Most notably it’s brought attention as of late to Lethbridge’s Indian Battle Heights neighbourhood and its signage which features a man on a horse wearing a headdress.

“The Public Realm in Lethbridge currently lacks a reflection of Blackfoot and other Indigenous peoples’ culture,” says Perry Stein, Indigenous Relations Advisor. “This represents an opportunity to approach Reconciliation from a different perspective.”

The City of Lethbridge is responsible for the public spaces in the community and that includes the naming of public infrastructure and spaces.