LETHBRIDGE, AB – A new interactive walking tour app has launched in Lethbridge just in time for Canada Day.

Those who download the free app On This Spot will be able to view 30 historic photos of Lethbridge and stand in the footprints of the photographers who took them.

You can also compare the changes between past and present Lethbridge with photos that date back to the 1900’s.

CEO of On This Spot, Andrew Farris, says the tour and photos aren’t just for tourists but for people who have called this community home their entire lives.

“This experience is especially popular with young people, and we hope this becomes a fantastic educational tool for people growing up in Lethbridge, and it encourages them to see and think about their community in a new way” he says.

Lethbridge locations featured on the app include the downtown Post Office building, the old Royal Bank at the corner of 3rd avenue and 5th street south and the Old Courthouse.

There are other southern Alberta communities featured on the app as well, including Vulcan, Fort Macleod, Gleichen, Okotoks, Strathmore, and Medicine Hat.