Pincher Creek man wins $34.1 million in lottery

PINCHER CREEK, AB – Glen Schmidt says his wife nearly fell over when she checked their LOTTO MAX ticket earlier this month.

The Pincher Creek man took home $34.1 million in the August 6th LOTTO MAX draw.

He bought his ticket at the North Hill Shell on Waterton Avenue in Pincher the morning of the draw.

“I didn’t think it was an actual win,” Schnidt said while claiming his humongous prize. “I thought it was some sort of code on the machine. There were so many numbers, I really didn’t think it was showing me a prize amount.”

Schmidt said he hasn’t made any concrete plans for his massive windfall, but knows one thing for sure, he will share his new wealth with his family.

“It’s a weird feeling knowing you have that much money,” he said. “I don’t want to be the type of person who watches their money in the bank, I want to be the person who helps people when.”

Schmidt is the 41st Albertan to take home a prize of $1 million or more since the start of 2021.

(Files from Western Canada Lottery Corporation)