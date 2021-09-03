- Advertisement -
Friday, September 3, 2021
Serious assault under investigation in Cardston

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to RCMP
CARDSTON, AB – One person has received what police describe as “life-altering injuries” following a serious assault in Cardston.

RCMP in that town say it happened back on July 17th, when a person confronted a number of young people early that morning (2:30 am), approximately between the ages of 15 and 20, after the group was allegedly yelling and making a lot of noise.

Mounties say several people in that group then attacked the victim, knocked that person down to the ground and continued to punch and kick the victim.

Over a month later, and police are still try to identify those responsible.

Anyone with information on this assault is asked to contact Cardston RCMP.

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

Lethbridge News

