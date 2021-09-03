Serious assault under investigation in Cardston

CARDSTON, AB – One person has received what police describe as “life-altering injuries” following a serious assault in Cardston.

RCMP in that town say it happened back on July 17th, when a person confronted a number of young people early that morning (2:30 am), approximately between the ages of 15 and 20, after the group was allegedly yelling and making a lot of noise.

Mounties say several people in that group then attacked the victim, knocked that person down to the ground and continued to punch and kick the victim.

Over a month later, and police are still try to identify those responsible.

Anyone with information on this assault is asked to contact Cardston RCMP.