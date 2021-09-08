Bus routes causing issues for both Lethbridge school divisions

LETHBRIDGE, AB – It’s been a bumpy start to the school year for students who ride the bus.

Regional Director for Southland Transportation Craig Loose says there have been bus timing challenges that are impacting some routes and causing kids to be late to school in the morning and late arriving home in the afternoon.

He penned a letter to both local school divisions this week to address the issues and express his sincere apologies for the situation.

Loose says Southland Transportation is committed to being the service provider of choice but has failed to meet expectations.

He says they’re working through a revised routing and incremental resource plan in order to alleviate the issues. Details are expected to be shared in the next few days.