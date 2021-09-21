Motorcycle driver injured after crash at Highway 3 & 43rd Street

LETHBRIDGE, AB – One person was airlifted to hospital following a serious crash Monday night.
Lethbridge Police say it happened around 6:10 pm when an SUV hit a motorcycle at the intersection of Highway 3 and 43rd Street.
The motorcycle driver, a 27 year old man from Lethbridge, was transported to hospital in Calgary via STARS air ambulance. Police say he has serious, life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV, a 78 year old local woman, wasn’t hurt.
LPS say the crash remains under investigation. Neither drugs or alcohol were factors.