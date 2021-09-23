Friday, September 24, 2021
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alberta surpass 1,000

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to Pixabay.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – A very grim milestone for this province as the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge.

On Wednesday, the province’s data showed a total of 1,040 people in Alberta hospitals suffering with the virus. That is, unfortunately another new record and the first time ever that hospitalizations have pushed into quadruple digits.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted that the overwhelming majority of non-ICU patients with COVID are unvaccinated, and over 91% of those patients in intensive case units also don’t have the shot.

She is asking again for Albertans who aren’t vaccinated to please go get the shot. As of Wednesday, ICU patients with COVID had jumped to 230.

Southern Alberta numbers still rising

The situation with COVID here in AHS South Zone continues to be a concern.

Lethbridge recorded another 39 cases Wednesday for 445 active. Medicine Hat confirmed another 49 people are sick with the virus, pushing that city’s active case count to 673.

