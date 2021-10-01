Friday, October 1, 2021
Semi and dump truck collide on Highway 3, one person taken to hospital

By Tina Karst
RCMP cruiser (supplied by the RCMP)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Traffic is moving freely again after a two vehicle crash between a dump truck and a semi truck on Highway 3 Friday morning.

Coaldale RCMP were called out to the scene at Range Road 195 just after 9am.

Mounties say the dump truck merged onto Highway 3 and was hit by the semi which was unable to avoid the collision.

The driver of the semi, a 39 year old man from Calgary, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The 49 year old driver of the dump truck, a man from Coaldale, wasn’t hurt.

He was issued a violation ticket for failing to merge safely under the Traffic Safety Act and a violation under the Commercial Safety Regulation.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

Lethbridge News

