Semi and dump truck collide on Highway 3, one person taken to hospital

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Traffic is moving freely again after a two vehicle crash between a dump truck and a semi truck on Highway 3 Friday morning.
Coaldale RCMP were called out to the scene at Range Road 195 just after 9am.
Mounties say the dump truck merged onto Highway 3 and was hit by the semi which was unable to avoid the collision.
The driver of the semi, a 39 year old man from Calgary, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The 49 year old driver of the dump truck, a man from Coaldale, wasn’t hurt.
He was issued a violation ticket for failing to merge safely under the Traffic Safety Act and a violation under the Commercial Safety Regulation.