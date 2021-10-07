Two southern Alberta residents to receive Alberta Order of Excellence

EDMONTON, AB – A pair of local residents will receive the province’s highest honour.

Lethbridge’s Cor Van Raay, who passed away a few months ago, and Blood Reserve resident Lena Heavy Shields-Russell are two of eight people to be named to Alberta’s Order of Excellence in 2021.

The honour recognizes Albertans who’ve made an outstanding provincial, national, or international impact.

Van Raay, who was a well-know philanthropist, will be honoured for his generosity and community building. Heavy Shields-Russell is a Blood Tribe elder and teacher will be recognized for creating Alberta’s Blackfoot curriculum.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

This year’s induction will bring the total number of people invested into the Alberta Order of Excellence to 197.

You can read the bios of all eight new Alberta Order of Excellence recipients here: Alberta Order of Excellence