Thursday, October 7, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Two southern Alberta residents to receive Alberta Order of Excellence

By Patrick Siedlecki
0
0
Cor Van Raay (left) and Lena Heavy Shields-Russell (right). Photo credit to Government of Alberta.
- Advertisement -

EDMONTON, AB – A pair of local residents will receive the province’s highest honour.

Lethbridge’s Cor Van Raay, who passed away a few months ago, and Blood Reserve resident Lena Heavy Shields-Russell are two of eight people to be named to Alberta’s Order of Excellence in 2021.

The honour recognizes Albertans who’ve made an outstanding provincial, national, or international impact.

Van Raay, who was a well-know philanthropist, will be honoured for his generosity and community building. Heavy Shields-Russell is a Blood Tribe elder and teacher will be recognized for creating Alberta’s Blackfoot curriculum.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

This year’s induction will bring the total number of people invested into the Alberta Order of Excellence to 197.

You can read the bios of all eight new Alberta Order of Excellence recipients here: Alberta Order of Excellence

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLethbridge Police officer holding “pull up” marathon for mental health
Next articleLethbridge MLA Neudorf working to try and find solution to doctor shortage
Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Lethbridge MLA Neudorf working to try and find solution to doctor shortage

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge has been experiencing a doctor shortage for months now and a local MLA says he’s working to try and find...

Lethbridge MLA Neudorf working to try and find solution to doctor shortage

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Lethbridge has been experiencing a doctor shortage for months now and a local MLA says he's working to try and find...

Two southern Alberta residents to receive Alberta Order of Excellence

Patrick Siedlecki -
EDMONTON, AB - A pair of local residents will receive the province's highest honour. Lethbridge's Cor Van Raay, who passed away a few months ago,...

Lethbridge Police officer holding “pull up” marathon for mental health

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A member of the Lethbridge Police Service is tackling a physical challenge in an attempt to bring awareness to mental health...

Vehicle search leads to $15,000 worth of drugs, guns, cash

Sam Borsato -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A 57-year old Lethbridge man is facing a list of charges after police seized $15,000 worth of drugs, guns and cash...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win