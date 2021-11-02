New Lethbridge City Council appoints acting & deputy mayor positions

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge’s new City Council has made its first decisions together.

After a busy few weeks, Council held its annual Organizational Meeting Monday, Nov. 1 where it adopted the 2022 Council and Standing Policy Committee meeting calendar.

Members also approved the Deputy Mayor and Acting Mayor schedule for this four-year term.

The rotation will be based on who got the most votes in the election, so the first Acting Mayor will be Councillor Rajko Dodic while the second Acting Mayor will be Councillor Belinda Crowson and so on down the list.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

Councillors will act as Deputy Mayor just prior to their term as Acting Mayor.

The primary responsibilities of the Acting Mayor and Deputy Mayor are to act as the Mayor’s representative when the Mayor is unavailable, or, as requested by the Mayor to support Mayoral functions.

The new City Council also voted to hold its first regular meeting on November 15th, a day earlier than planned to work around the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association Conference up in Edmonton.