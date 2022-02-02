Two charged following stolen property seizure

Two people are facing charges after the Lethbridge Police Service seized a stolen vehicle and drugs in the city. Authorities say they located a previously reported stolen vehicle from Picture Butte parked in front of a business in the 100 block of 13 Street North in Lethbridge.

Police say the two men were arrested without incident in connection with the vehicle, and a search of the truck turned up more than $2,300 worth of property stolen from a Taber business, more than 23 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity of crack cocaine, and more than 32 grams of buffing agent.

Subsequently, 36-year-old Daniel Fraser and 38-year-old Daylan Strembesky are facing charges of possession of stolen property. Fraser is also facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, among other charges.

Both were released from custody following a Judicial Interim Release and are set to next appear in court on February 25th.