Lethbridge City Council again proclaims April 7 as Green Shirt Day

Lethbridge, AB – Recognizing the impact Logan Boulet’s legacy has had in inspiring Canadians to talk to their families and register as organ donors, Lethbridge City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to have the Mayor’s Office declare April 7 once again as Green Shirt Day.

Canadians were heartbroken when they heard the news of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6, 2018. One day later – on April 7, 2018 – defenceman Logan Boulet, of Lethbridge, succumbed to his injuries. His parents, Bernadine, and Toby Boulet, agreed to donate his organs as Logan told them he was registering as an organ donor, inspired by his coach and mentor Ric Suggitt, who saved six lives as an organ donor in 2017.

Mayor Blaine Hyggen says he wants to keep bringing this item to Council annually, rather than as a one-time proclamation, to continually highlight Logan’s impact.

“Logan and Ric each saved six lives by donating their organs,” says Mayor Hyggen. “Because of them, it is estimated that almost 150,000 people registered to become organ donors in the days and weeks that followed. This is an incredible legacy that Lethbridge City Council wants to continue to recognize.”

He adds that these tragedies brought life to others. “There is a light out of that darkness and it is something that we want to continually spread the importance of.”

Green Shirt Day was created to honour, remember, and recognize all the victims and families of the fatal crash and to continue Logan’s legacy by inspiring Canadians to talk to their families and register as organ donors. For more information, visit www.greenshirtday.ca.

As part of Tuesday’s motion, Council voted to provide an exception to a decades-old resolution – stating the Mayor’s Office would discontinue the long-standing practice of issuing proclamations to avoid endorsements for a cause or program that would result in controversy in the community – for this extraordinary cause and as an ongoing tribute to Logan Boulet.