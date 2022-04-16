City of Lethbridge working on regional tourism strategy

- Advertisement -

The City of Lethbridge has identified the creation of a regional tourism and economic tourism strategy as a key prioritAbby Slovack, General Manager of Opportunity Lethbridge presented an update on the implementation of an economic and tourism plan to the city’s economic standing policy committee on April 13.

She identified challenges, including Lethbridge’s competitive environment for attracting investors, tourists, and talent. The report states a long-term vision that is well resourced can be a powerful differentiator for the city. One of the key aspects of the project is an “envisioning storybook.”

“This will be a vital document that articulates the city’s economic and tourism vision, establishes a narrative framework for socializing and sharing the vision, and sets the stage for subsequent operational and communications initiatives geared toward bringing that vision to life,” Slovack said.

The project is being completed in phases, according to Slovack. Her team created an advisory committee to support the tourism vision creation and held workshops with stakeholders last month.

Workshop participants identified the need for the city to work to its strengths, collaborate, and raise the standards of downtown.

The next steps for the project include refining concepts expressed in phase one and partner meetings to describe collaboration opportunities. Slovack’s team is scheduled to write a draft of the storybook this month.

“We all recognize that tourism is an important and somewhat untapped sector of our economy and it’s hugely important that all the players are working together — pulling in the same direction or I guess singing from the same songbook, or in this case, the same storybook,” said Coun. Jeff Carlson.