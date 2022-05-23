- Advertisement -

Lethbridge Police Services (LPS) say six people have been charged with numerous drug, weapon and stolen property offences following the execution of a search warrant at a west side home on Thursday.

Members of the property crime unit, the crime suppression team, patrol division and K9 unit searched a home along Coalbanks Boulevard on May 19 and arrested three women and two men without incident, according to police.

Police say three rifles, a conducted energy weapon, 450 grams of methamphetamine (worth approximately $36,000), nearly $10,000 in cash and $6,000 worth of stolen property including tools and electronics, much of it new in unopened boxes, were seized.

A man returned to the residence while the police were searching the home, a man returned in his vehicle and was stopped. LPS says a loaded handgun was seized from under the driver’s seat along with a second conducted energy weapon and approximately 28 grams of cocaine (worth about $2,800).

Justin Barlow, 33, of Lethbridge, faces charges of 13 firearms offences, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking in stolen property and possession of stolen property over $5000.

Robert Ambrus, 39, of Lethbridge, faces charges of trafficking in stolen property and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Daylan Strembesky, 38, of Lethbridge, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm.

Taylor Sander, 28, of Lethbridge, faces charges of trafficking in stolen property and two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Jazden Posti, 26, Lethbridge, faces charges of six firearms offences, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property over $5,000

Kendall Pyne, 42 of, Lethbridge, faces charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Following Judicial Interim Release hearings, Barlow, Ambrus, Sander and Posti were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court June 17. Pyne was also released and is scheduled to appear in court June 3. Strembesky was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 25, 2022, according to police.