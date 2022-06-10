- Advertisement -

The unemployment rate in the Lethbridge continues to tumble, as it inches closer towards the lowest rate in Alberta.

The unemployment dropped to 5.0 per cent for the month of May, down from 5.1 per cent in April. The Lethbridge-Medicine Hat region tails only the Western Alberta region, which includes cities like Grande Prairie which is sitting at 4.7 per cent, and Camrose – Drumheller, at 4.6 per cent.

Overall, Alberta’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also dropped to 5.3 per cent in May. That’s down from 5.9 per cent in April, and 6.8 per cent in March.