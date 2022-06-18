- Advertisement -

Lethbridge Police has laid aggravated assault charges after a man as left in life threatening condition following an alleged assault.

Police say a 38-year-old man struck the 32-year-old victim in the head, which cased him to fell to the ground and sustaining life-threatening head injuries. When authorities arrived at the parking lot near the intersection of 6 Avenue and 8 Street South, the victim was found unconscious, and was quickly rushed to hospital, where he remains in serious, life threatening condition.

38-year-old Aaron Mercredi of Lethbridge has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and is currently in custody awaiting a Judicial Interim Release hearing.