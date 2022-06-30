- Advertisement -

Another COVID-19 related death was reported in the City of Lethbridge over the last week. The death was the 110th linked to the virus since the onset of the pandemic, and among 17 recorded across Alberta.

When it comes to new cases, only 20 confirmed cases of the virus were reported in the municipality over the last week, for a rolling average of 19.9 cases per 100,000 and residents. In Lethbridge County over the last week, no new deaths and five new cases of the virus were reported by Alberta Health, with a seven day case rate of 19 per 100,000 residents.