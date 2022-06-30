- Advertisement -

New data from the Alberta Substance Use Surveillance System shows one drug poisoning death in Lethbridge in April. This is down from the eight seen in March and 19 in February.

Across the province there were 115 drug poisoning deaths in April, 113 of them from non-pharmaceutical opioids. There were 125 deaths in March.

“Alberta’s government remains cautiously optimistic as opioid-related deaths declined again in April,” reads a statement from Mike Ellis, associate minister of mental health and addictions. “This also represents a decrease of 34 per cent since the provincial peak in November. Edmonton and Calgary’s opioid-related fatalities have dropped by 14 and 49 per cent, respectively, since November.”

