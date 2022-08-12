- Advertisement -

Two Lethbridge athletes have won big at the 2022 Canada Summer Games so far.

Angelina Ellis-Toddington nabbed a gold medal in Women’s Wrestling 64kg, and Naomi Leam won the silver medal in Women’s 50m Freestyle Special Olympic.

As of August 11, Team Alberta is currently in second place in total medals won, with 22 gold, 16 silver, and 19 bronze.

The games kicked off earlier this month, and has more than 5,000 athletes and coaches from across the country competing in Canada’s largest multi-sport event.