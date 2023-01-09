Albertans will be able to apply for six months of $100 monthly affordability payments starting this month. Applications will open on Jan. 18 and some Albertans will be automatically enrolled in the program.

This includes residents on Assured Living for the Severely Handicapped (AISH), income support or Alberta Seniors Benefit, or receiving services through the Persons with Developmental Disabilities (PDD) program will automatically receive their first payment starting Jan. 31.

Payments will be delivered the same way as a client’s regular monthly benefits, whether by automatic deposit or a physical cheque. Parents in these programs with children under 18 can also receive $600 in additional payments per child. They will need to apply online or in person for these payments.

“Our government is committed to keeping Alberta affordable. By the end of January, most Alberta seniors and families will be able to apply for and receive monthly affordability payments that will provide real relief and help to offset inflationary pressures,” said Matt Jones, minister of affordability and utilities.

Eligible Albertans will be required to have a verified account on the government’s website in order to use the new portal to apply. The province says residents should sign up for the verified account or confirm they have one as soon as possible to ensure the application process is as smooth as possible.

