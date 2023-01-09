A new report from the Alberta Real Estate Association shows a decline in real estate sales in the City of Lethbridge for December.

There were 79 sales in Lethbridge during the last month of 2022, down 36 percent from 2021. The average sale price was $348,755, up six per cent from the same month the previous year. New listings in Lethbridge were down 16 per cent with 81 new listings across the city. At the end of 2022, there was an inventory of 409 listings.

For the entirety of 2022, sales in the city were down 12 per cent, with 2681 listings sold from January 1st to December 31st. Listings for the year were up two percent for the entirety of the year, and inventory was down seven per cent. In 2022 listings on average stayed on the market for just under three months, roughly 21 per cent longer than 2021. The average sales price was up in 2022, at $326,537.