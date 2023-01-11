Agriculture producers from across the region are invited to a three day webinar series that will deep dive into nutrient management in farming.

The free series of talks will look further into topics including intercropping, technology for pasture monitoring, and manure spreading alternatives to minimize environmental impacts.

Each session will also include a question-and-answer period with presenters. Hosted by Lethbridge County, the webinar will include presentations from researchers and specialists from a number of fields, including Alberta Agriculture, Lethbridge College, and the natural resources Conservation Board. The seminars will run January 23th, January 30th, and February 6th.