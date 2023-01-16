Lethbridge Police has laid voyeurism charges against a 34-year-old man from Fort McLeod after he allegedly filmed a woman showering at the West Lethbridge YMCA. Police say the incident took place January 9th, with an investigation determined that a man was seen using his phone to film underneath a shower stall where a woman was showering.

The accused, according to police, was confronted by two others but left the business prior to police arrival. Authorities say staff at the YMCA were fully cooperative in assisting police, and after further investigation, the man was identified and arrested without incident.

34-year-old Tate Owen Rasmussen has been charged with one count of voyeurism, and was released from custody with conditions that include a prohibition on entering the the YMCA or any other swimming pool, playground or recreation centre.