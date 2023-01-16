A 21-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a pair of robberies in downtown Lethbridge.

Police responded to a report of a street robbery on Jan. 12 around 12:24 p.m. and determined a 63 year old woman was walking along the 400 block of 7 St. S, when a man approached her and grabbed her purse. Police say the man pulled her to the ground and dragged her about 20 feet before taking her car keys and fleeing.

Officers received a second report of a similar incident the next day from a 73 year old woman, who said a man dragged her and tried to steal her purse on Jan. 12.

“The victim reported on January 12, 2023 she was the area of the 300 block of 6 Street South around 11:30 a.m. when she was approached by an unknown male who grabbed her purse, pulled her down and dragged her towards the alley,:” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service. “The male subsequently let go and fled the scene.”

Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect was arrested without incident after an investigation.

Ken William Kagwanja, 21, of Lethbridge, faces two counts of robbery and has been released from custody with a scheduled court appearance on Jan. 16.