Over 3,500 kids and youth were delivered gift bundles during the 30th Anniversary of the Lethbridge Family Services’ Angel Tree Christmas Campaign.

With the financial stress put on families over the past year, the LFS Angel Tree Committee anticipated increased numbers, with gift bundles being handed out to 3,571 kids and teenagers, more than 297 bundles than 2021.

According to LFS, over $180,000 was raised by 464 donors for 2022, with 473 volunteers donating a record 4,247 hours in the Angel Tree Toy Depot.

Toy collection and drop off locations increased by 20 per cent to 138. Local sewing, knitting, and other craft groups donated over 1,400 blankets, toques, mittens, and even doll accessories.

The Angel Tree Christmas Campaign helps kids and teenagers aged 0 to 18 years old with Christmas gift bundles that are worth between $65 to $85 and usually include something on their wish list, something to fuel imagination, something educational to nourish the mind and something warm or soft like a blanket, stuffed animal, toque, mittens, or socks.

In 2021, the Angel Tree Christmas Campaign helped more than 3,200 kids and teenagers.