Lethbridge College has reappointed Michael Marcotte as Board Chair for a three-year term and some new members have also joined the board.

Michael Marcotte initially joined the board back in September 2019 and helped guide the college’s COVID-19 response, oversaw the search for a new President at the college, and worked closely with leadership to ensure the college adapted with the changes to Alberta’s Advanced Education system.

“During my first three years, the college, the provincial post-secondary system and the world each saw monumental changes, which we navigated excellently, guided by strong leadership,” says Marcotte.

“During my next term, I want to continue to set the framework for the long-term sustainability of Lethbridge College and ensure the systems and relationships are in place that will allow the college to continue to be a leader in post-secondary in Alberta. We need to continue to be nimble, responsive and dynamic to ensure we are keeping up with the speed of business.”

The new members of the board include Perry Stein who was appointed as a public member for a three-year term, Dr. Sheila French was named the faculty representative, also on a three-year term, by the Ministry of Advanced Education. Sarah Harland and Muneer Nazam were appointed as student representatives on the board for the 2022-23 year.

Perry Stein is an urban planner, engagement professional and truth and reconciliation practitioner and is currently a project planning lead for the City of Lethbridge.

Dr. Sheila French is a faculty researcher and instructor in experimental psychology, corrections, and criminal justice.

Sarah Harland is a dual graduate of Lethbridge College, completing her Journeyman and Red Seal in Culinary Arts in 2012, and Early Childhood Education in 2020. Currently Harland is a student in the General Arts and Science program. Muneer Nazam is currently in his second year of the General Arts and Science – Psychology and Sociology program and the President of the Lethbridge College Students’ Association.

The Lethbridge College Board of Governors is made up of 12 members which includes the board chair, six public members, one representative each for academic and non-academic college staff, two student positions, and the college President.