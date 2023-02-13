Staff at domestic violence shelters in Lethbridge will receive letters of appreciation from local school children as part of a Valentine’s awareness campaign to bring attention to violence against women and gender minorities.

“Valentine’s Day is not just about heart-shaped boxes and the idea of ‘perfect relationships.’ It’s also about acknowledging the women who are suffering behind closed doors,” said Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters (ACWS) executive director, Jan Reimer.

The YWCA has partnered with the ACWS for the “Love a Shelter” campaign, with a goal to highlight the work done by shelter workers. Shelters across the province are struggling to meet demand and officials with the YWCA say the letters of support are a way to participate in social advocacy to create change, as well as to express to survivors of domestic violence that they are loved and supported by their communities.

Students at both Winston Churchill High School and Father Leonard Van Tighem School have been invited to write a Valentine’s Day letter or card for staff.