Lethbridge police are asking for help finding a person after a physical altercation that left a person with non-life threatening injuries.

Police responded to a call in the street along the 3300 block of Spruce Drive South around 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 29, where it was reported there was an incident between a man and an occupant of an SUV. The 25-year-old pedestrian was injured.

Police say the vehicle is described as light tan, mid 2000s Honda Pilot with a decal in the lower righthand side of the rear window.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Lethbridge Police Service and reference file number 23002204, or Crime Stoppers.