Monday, February 13, 2023
News Alert Sign Up!
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Police search for suspect after street altercations leaves man injured

By Tyler Hay
(Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service)

Lethbridge police are asking for help finding a person after a physical altercation that left a person with non-life threatening injuries.

Police responded to a call in the street along the 3300 block of Spruce Drive South around 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 29, where it was reported there was an incident between a man and an occupant of an SUV. The 25-year-old pedestrian was injured.

Police say the vehicle is described as light tan, mid 2000s Honda Pilot with a decal in the lower righthand side of the rear window.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Lethbridge Police Service and reference file number 23002204, or Crime Stoppers.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

You may also like



Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win