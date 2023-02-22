A 51-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to the death of a fellow resident at a Lethbridge care facility. Police say they were notified of the death of 78-year-old Kenneth Hale, a resident of St. Michael’s Health Centre, on Jan. 6.

“Hale’s body had previously been transported to Alberta Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary and following an autopsy his death was deemed suspicious,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service. “A police investigation was initiated and determined Hale had been assaulted by another resident of St. Michael’s Health Centre on December 26, 2022.” Police add the two residents resided in the same unit.

Police say he died from his injuries on Jan. 3. Officers arrested Wesley Red Young Man without incident on Feb. 21. He has been remanded in custody and faces manslaughter and aggravated assault charges. Red Young Man is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 23.