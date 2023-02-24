About 200 people attended a public engagement session in Milk River on Feb. 22 to discuss frequent closures in the community’s emergency room. Residents shared concerns with Alberta Health Services leadership on the temporary closures and asked about a sustainable plan moving forward.

AHS announced a new international medical graduate has signed an agreement to work in the Milk River Health Centre — they are expected to start work in late spring or early summer. They first have to complete an assessment with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta

“We will continue to recruit for another physician to the region. AHS is working closely with Alberta Health (AH) to develop an Alternative Relationship Plan (ARP) for Milk River that would allow physicians to be compensated for providing defined program services rather than a fee for service,” reads a statement from AHS.

Officials with AHS assured residents at the engagement session that there are no plans for closure or service changes to the health centre. The health authority adds it will continue to work with community leaders and it intends on providing regular updates on the health centre.