With the recent snowfall and large drifts in the region, the Lethbridge County Public Works department is advising of proper methods for snow clearing.

As per Bylaw #1453, dumping or pushing snow from a private property into County right of ways or ditches is prohibited. Doing this poses a safety hazard for crews clearing roads. The snow piles can freeze quickly and become difficult for plow operators to remove, this can also cause obstructions in right of ways and make it difficult for drivers to see in snowy conditions.

Currently, crews are working to clear over 2,000 kilometres of roads in hamlets, subdivisions, and rural areas. These roads receive snow and ice maintenance on a priority system—much like snow routes within city limits— and can depend on traffic volume as well as other factors.

Residents looking for more information on snow plow routes including a map of routes, can find it on the County’s website.