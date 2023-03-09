The cause of a water main break on March 7 that cause 26 residential properties and six businesses to evacuate is still unknown, according to the City of Lethbridge. Crews remain on site at the corner of 5 St. And 2 Ave. South, working on both the break and nearby demolition.

The city says the break has been fixed and water has been restored to the majority of the block. Work is ongoing to restore utilities for the rest. The city adds work to uncover underground infrastructure yesterday was complicated by freezing weather.

“The Canadian Red Cross is currently supporting those displaced from their homes to provide basic needs,” reads a news release from the city. “The city will continue to work with the property owner and residents on the next steps. If residents cannot return to the building, additional supports within the community will be engaged to help those impacted.”

Fire investigators paused work at the former Lethbridge Hotel building Wednesday to accommodate work on the water break. The city says work will continue on the investigation and separation of materials when it is safe.

“Air quality monitoring is ongoing in compliance with provincial occupational health and safety standards,” the city says. “Once the fire investigation and street clean-up is complete, control of the site will be returned to the property owner to determine next steps on demolition and/or rehabilitation of the building.”