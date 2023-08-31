Across the City of Lethbridge, several facility closures on Monday for the Labour Day long weekend.

City Hall and Lethbridge 311 will be closed on Monday, September 4th, but will re-open at 8 a.m. on September 5th. For urgent issues, the 311 trouble line will be open 24 hours, and the self-service website is also available during the closure.

Community Animal Services, the Galt Museum, Fort Whoop-Up, the Helen Schuler Nature Centre and the Lethbridge Public Library will also be closed on Monday and return to regular operating hours on Tuesday.

Lethbridge Transit will operate on holiday hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ACCESS-A-Ride booking and customer service will also be closed; the service itself will continue during regular hours.