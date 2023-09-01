During Cornfest 2023, the Taber Police Service handed out 24 tickets for public use of liquor and driving offences.

According to TBS, the four-day event was “well behaved,” with officers responding to almost no calls at the festival grounds.

“I want to personally thank the Taber community and our guests for keeping Cornfest a family-friendly event,” Chief of Police Dr. Graham Abela says. “We were prepared with several officers on patrol to address any issues, but in the end, they were not required.”

Abela adds that the department is already looking forward to the annual event in 2024. Along with TBS, officers from the Blood Tribe Police Service also helped throughout the event.