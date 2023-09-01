Fort McLeod RCMP has charged four boys for throwing fisher and marten lure oil in the Empress Theatre during a Pride event last weekend.

According to RCMP, they were called to the theatre in Fort McLeod around 8:30 p.m. on August 26th for mischief during a Fort McLeod Pride event, that resulted in a foul smell in the building. Mountie’s investigation identified four youths as the suspects in the incident; all four were arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000. Because all four are under 18, they cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act; the four have been released from custody and are next scheduled in court in mid-December.

RCMP are also investigating a second incident targeting another pride event in the community. Around 11:38 p.m., the same night the hunting scent was thrown in the Empress Theatre, officers were dispatched to Centennial Park, where five men reportedly burned the Pride flag.

“The Alberta RCMP takes any crimes directed against a specific group very seriously, urges the public to report any potential hate incidents, and responds to all such reports.”

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7220 or Crime Stoppers.

Friday afternoon, the Allied Arts Council of Lethbridge supported Fort McLeod Pride and the group’s mandate to create an “inclusive, accepting and celebratory culture for all community members.” According to the Lethbridge-based organization, both incidents targeting pride events are concerning.

“The Empress Theatre Association is a long-time member of the AAC, and the theatre is an extremely valuable asset to the arts and culture sector within Southern Alberta 9 and beyond). The vandalism and destruction that occurred in Fort McLeod targeting the 2SLGBTQAI+ community is disturbing, to say the least. Despite the aggression they face, this group continues to participate in civic life, including through artistic activity.”

The Arts Council is asking authorities to work to make it so those who wish to partake in an artistic space, whether creating, producing, or watching creative works, can do so in a safe space.