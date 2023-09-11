The United Way of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta got residents to “pull together” to kick off its annual fundraising campaign.

Teams took turns pulling a city bus down 6th Street on Sept. 11 and competed for the fastest time. All money raised from the event goes towards supporting charitable organizations in the region.

“As a funded agency through United Way, we are very privileged to have that support from them. We are one of longest relationships the United Way has and that’s not just in Lethbridge, that’s across Canada,” said Jen Visser, executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lethbridge and District. “Having support from United Way means that we can provide programs to children in Lethbridge and surrounding area with a volunteer mentor and that just, for us if we couldn’t do that, we couldn’t provide that program.”

Art pieces designed by Jason Trotter, made out of dated Lethbridge Transit bus pieces, were given out to the fastest team, top fundraising team and the team with the best team spirit.

The United Way fundraising campaign runs from September to December and has a goal to raise $296,000. There will be more ways to get involved in the fundraising and more information on upcoming events and ways to help can be found on the United Way website.